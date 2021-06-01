SEA-PAC, designated as the 2021 ARRL Northwestern Division Convention, will not take place as an in-person gathering this June.

“The SEA-PAC Executive Committee has been closely monitoring the continuing COVID-19 pandemic situation and has determined that the safest course of action for all is to cancel the 2021 in-person event,” SEA-PAC 2021 Chair John Bucsek, KE7WNB, announced this week. “This decision was based on the uncertainties of more COVID outbreaks, vaccine availability to all, and the probable social distancing requirements. But most important, it is based on our genuine concern for the health and safety of you, the attendees, vendors, and presenters. We firmly believe that providing our ham radio community with a safe and quality convention experience is paramount.”

Bucsek said the SEA-PAC Committee is exploring alternative online and on-air activities and will announce further details as they become available. “We look forward to hosting you again in Seaside, Oregon, on June 3, 4, and 5, 2022,” Bucsek said.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding, and we invite you to start planning for SEA-PAC 2022.”