Second Annual AM Rally Special Event Set for February 2-4 Weekend
The AM Rally website includes tips and suggestions for various transmitter types as well as links to additional information. Certificates will be awarded for most states contacted and most contacts overall made by stations in five power-output classes. Some “special recognitions” will be made on an ad hoc basis, Burgard said.
The AM Rally gets under way at 0000 UTC on Saturday, February 3, and concludes at 0700 UTC on Monday, February 5. Band include 160, 80, 40, 20, 15, 10, and 6 meters. The 2017 AM Rally, which was held in April, was a huge success, with nearly 1,500 contacts reported on the 72 logs submitted. -- Thanks to Clark Burgard, N1BCG
