The AM Rally special event once again is inviting operators to explore the original phone mode over the February 2-4 weekend. Co-sponsor Clark Burgard, N1BCG, said the event “is intended to be both fun and educational.” It encourages all radio amateurs to get on AM, possibly for the first time. “Because of resurgent interest in AM, the event is also an opportunity for amateurs new to AM to learn about proper settings and get the most performance out of their station, whether it’s modern, vintage, tube, transistor, software-defined, military, boat anchor, broadcast, home brewed, or commercially made,” Burgard said.

The AM Rally website includes tips and suggestions for various transmitter types as well as links to additional information. Certificates will be awarded for most states contacted and most contacts overall made by stations in five power-output classes. Some “special recognitions” will be made on an ad hoc basis, Burgard said.

The AM Rally gets under way at 0000 UTC on Saturday, February 3, and concludes at 0700 UTC on Monday, February 5. Band include 160, 80, 40, 20, 15, 10, and 6 meters. The 2017 AM Rally, which was held in April, was a huge success, with nearly 1,500 contacts reported on the 72 logs submitted. -- Thanks to Clark Burgard, N1BCG