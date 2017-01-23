US and Canadian radio amateurs and Part 5 Experimental stations will take part in the second annual Midwinter 630-Meter Activity Night, which will get under way on February 4 at 0000 UTC and continue through February 5 at 2359 UTC. Radio amateurs in the US will be able to make cross-band contacts with Canadian participants.

“This event is being undertaken because of the continuing, worldwide interest in 630 meter activities,” said ARRL 630 Meter Experiment Coordinator Fritz Raab, W1FR, in announcing the event. He said US radio amateurs are looking forward to gaining access to the new 472-479 kHz band, while Canadians are eager to learn more about the present level of amateur activity on their newest ham band.

“This activity night will give interested radio amateurs in both countries, an opportunity to see firsthand what is happening, and cross-band activity with Canadian amateurs will offer a chance for US hams to take part in the activity,” Raab said.

The event is open to both radio amateurs and listeners. Raab said it will provide an opportunity for participants to test their MF receive capabilities. Operation will be in various modes.

These Canadian stations have indicated that they will be on the for the event on CW, transmitting on 630 meters and listening (QSX) on US Amateur Radio bands.

Station: CF7MM (Mark) CN89 Coquitlam, British Columbia

Time: February 5, 0200-0700 UTC

Transmit frequency: 475.0 kHz

Receive (QSX) frequency: 1,801 kHz, 3,501 kHz, 3,528, and 7,028 kHz

Station: VE7BDQ (John) CN89 Delta, British Columbia

Time: February 5, 0300-0700 UTC

Transmit frequency: 474.0 kHz

Receive (QSX) frequency: 1,833 kHz, 3,533 kHz

Station: CG7CNF (Toby) CN89 Burnaby, British Columbia

Time: February 5, 0200-0800 UTC

Transmit frequency: 476.5 kHz

Receive (QSX) frequency: 1,827 kHz, 3,527 kHz, 7,027 kHz

Station: VE7SL (Steve) CN88 Mayne Island, British Columbia

Time: February 5, 0200-0700 UTC

Transmit frequency: 473.0 kHz

Receive (QSX) frequency: 3,526 kHz, 7,115 kHz

Station: VO1NA (Joe) GN37 Torbay, Newfoundland

Time: February 4, 2130 UTC, until February 5, 0130 UTC; After 0130 UTC, 5WPM CW beacon until 1000 UTC

Transmit frequency: 477.7 kHz

Receive (QSX) frequency: 3,525.5 kHz

Station: VE3OT (Mitch) EN92 London, Ontario

Time: February 5, 0000-0500 UTC

Transmit frequency: 477.0 kHz

Receive (QSX) frequency: 3,610 kHz, 7,105 kHz

A number of US FCC Part 5 Experimental stations will also operate throughout 630 meters on CW, PSK31, JT9, and QRSS modes. Some stations will operate WSPR and QRSS CW beacons. FCC Part 97 rules stipulate that US Amateur Radio stations may not contact Experimental stations, however.

“The success of this event largely depends upon the participation of as many amateurs as possible,” Raab said.

Submit reception reports via the ARRL 630-Meter Experiment website.