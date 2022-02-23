Two Section Manager elections were held during the winter season, and the ballots were counted at ARRL Headquarters on Tuesday, February 22.

In Virginia, Jack R. Smith, KE4LWT, of Ruckersville received 889 votes, and Terry Buzzard, KA8TNF, of Virginia Beach, received 412 votes. Smith was declared elected and will begin his first 2-year term on April 1. Smith has served as an Assistant Section Emergency Coordinator for the last 2 years. He will take the reins of the Virginia Field Organization from Carl Clements, W4CAC. Clements was appointed in mid-December 2021 as interim Section Manager after the untimely and unfortunate death of Section Manager Joe Palsa, K3WRY.

In North Carolina, Marvin Hoffman, WA4NC, of Boone, the incumbent Section Manager, received 1,235 votes, and Tony Jones, N4ATJ, of McAdenville, received 257 votes. Hoffman was declared re-elected and will begin his second term on April 1, 2022.

These incumbent Section Managers faced no opposition and were declared re-elected and will begin new terms on April 1: George Miller, W3GWM (Eastern Pennsylvania); John Fritze, K2QY (Eastern New York); John Mark Robertson, K5JMR (Louisiana); Joe Speroni, AH0A (Pacific); Dave Kaltenborn, N8BKC (San Diego), and Chris Stallkamp, KI0D (South Dakota).