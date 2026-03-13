The nomination period for the 2026 spring season Section Manager election cycle concluded on Friday, March 6. There will be no balloted elections because only one nominee per section was received at ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® Headquarters.

Wisconsin will have a new Section Manager starting on July 1, 2026. Myron Oestreich, KB9STB, was declared elected as the sole nominee. He is currently the Wisconsin Public Information Coordinator. Oestreich will take the reins of the Wisconsin Field Organization from Jason Spetz, KC9FXE, of Menomonie, who has been Section Manager since 2022.

The following incumbent ARRL Section Managers did not face opposition and were declared elected for their upcoming new terms of office beginning July 1, 2026: Thomas Beebe, W9RY, Illinois; Bob Burns, AK9R, Indiana; Scott Roberts, KK4ECR, Northern Florida; Scott Rosenfeld, N7JI, Oregon; and Paul Gayet, AA1SU, Vermont.

Nominations will be re-solicited for Section Manager positions in Maine and Santa Clara Valley in January 2027 QST because no nominating petitions were received by the deadline on March 6.

Phil Duggan, N1EP, decided not to run for another term of office as Section Manager of Maine, a position he has held since December of 2021. In Santa Clara Valley, James Armstrong, NV6W, decided not to run for a new term of office after serving as Section Manager since August of 2020.