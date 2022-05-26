The results of two Spring Section Manager (SM) elections were determined when the ballots were counted at ARRL Headquarters on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.



Because no nominations were received by the original nomination deadline of September 10, 2021, it was necessary to re-solicit nominations for Delaware SM. Joseph Grib, KI3B, a resident of Bear, Delaware was appointed Interim Delaware SM in January 2022 until the election could be held. John Ferguson, K3PFW, a resident of Georgetown, received 162 votes and Grib received 96 votes. Ferguson will begin his 18-month term (instead of a 2-year term) as SM on July 1.



In Indiana, Bob Burns, AK9R, received 625 votes, and incumbent Section Manager Jimmy Merry, KC9RPX, received 344 votes. Burns, a resident of Brownsburg, will begin his 2-year term on July 1. Merry, a resident of Ellettsville, has served as SM for the past 4 years.



Wisconsin will have a new SM on July 1. Jason Spetz, KC9FXE, a resident of Menomonie, was the sole nominee. Spetz will take the reins of the Section's Field Organization from Patrick Moretti, KA1RB. Moretti, a resident of Dousman, decided not to run for a new term of office after serving as SM since 2016.



Scott Roberts, KK4ECR, the only nominee for the Northern Florida Section, will become SM on July 1. He has been serving as the Assistant Section Manager and Public Information Coordinator for the Section. He'll succeed Kevin Bess, KK4BFN, who decided not to run for a new term. Bess, a resident of Edgewater, has been SM since 2018.



The following incumbent Section Managers, who did not face opposition, were declared re-elected and will begin new terms on July 1: Thomas Beebe, W9RY (Illinois); Philip Duggan, N1EP (Maine); David Kidd, KA7OZO (Oregon); James Armstrong, NV6W (Santa Clara Valley), and Paul Gayet, AA1SU (Vermont).



ARRL extends its thanks to all incumbent SMs for their past valued service and congratulations to those who will take office on July 1.