The results of two balloted Section Manager elections held this spring were determined when the ballots were counted at ARRL Headquarters on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

John Bigley, N7UR, incumbent Section Manager of the ARRL Nevada Section, was re-elected when he received 277 votes, and Jim Shepherd, W6US, of Sparks, received 177 votes. Bigley, of Las Vegas, has been serving as Section Manager since 2015 and has held other ARRL Field Organization and club leadership positions for more than 20 years. Bigley's new 2-year term of office starts July 1.

Nancy Austin, KC1NEK, was elected as ARRL Rhode Island Section Manager when she received 129 votes, and incumbent Section Manager Bob Beaudet, W1YRC, received 127 votes.

Austin, of Middletown, is the President of the Newport County Radio Club, and she will begin a 2-year term of office on July 1.

Beaudet, of Cumberland, has served as ARRL Rhode Island Section Manager for 21 years.

The following incumbent Section Managers were the only nominees in their respective Sections when the nomination period closed on March 10, and were declared re-elected. Their new 2-year terms of office begin July 1: Chris Van Winkle, AB3WG (Maryland-DC); Peter Stohrer, W1FEA (New Hampshire); Bob Buus, W2OD (Northern New Jersey); John Litz, NZ6Q (San Joaquin Valley); Pat Malan, N7PAT (Utah), and Dale Durham, W5WI (West Texas).

ARRL has named John Gendron, NJ4Z, as the South Carolina Section Manager. He will complete the term of Marc Tarplee, N4UFP, who passed away after a brief illness.

Gendron, an Amateur Extra-class operator, is President of the York County Amateur Radio Society (YCARS) and a member of the Swamp Fox Contest Group. In addition to being an avid contester and DX chaser, Gendron enjoys participating in Parks on the Air. He has earned numerous ARRL awards, including the Worked All States and Triple Play Worked All States awards, and is closing in on 5-Band DXCC.

Gendron also hosts a YouTube channel, called From the Hamshack. In 2022, he became the 55th recipient of the Vic Clark Roanoke Division ARRL Service Award, the Division's highest honor.