One ARRL Section will welcome a new Section Manager when the New Year begins, while incumbent SMs will continue to head five others. In Western Massachusetts, Raymond Lajoie, KB1LRL, of Lunenburg, will become the new Section Manager in January. He was the only candidate nominated for the position by the time the September 8 deadline arrived. He will succeed Ed Emco, W1KT, the current SM, who has decided not to run for another term after leading the Western Massachusetts Field Organization since 2006.

These incumbent Section Managers were the only valid nominees and have been declared re-elected: JVann Martin, W4JVM (Alabama); Ray Hollenbeck, KL1IL (Alaska); Bill Duveneck, KB3KYH (Delaware); Ron Cowan, KB0DTI (Kansas); and Keith Miller, N9DGK (Tennessee).

New 2-year terms of office commence on January 1. No Section Manager elections took place this fall.

No Section Manager nominations have been received from the East Bay, Michigan, New Mexico, or Santa Barbara Sections. Jim Latham, AF6AQ, has served as East Bay SM since 2008; Larry Camp, WB8R, has served as Michigan SM since 2012; Ed James, KA8JMW, as New Mexico SM since 2015, and Jim Fortney, K6IYK, as Santa Barbara SM since 2016. All four decided not to run for new terms in their respective sections

ARRL will resolicit nominations for Section Manager candidates for those four Sections in the January and February issues of QST for 18-month terms of office beginning in July 2018. Section Manager nomination forms and related information is available on the ARRL website.