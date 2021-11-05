ARRL Life Member Lynn Lamb, W4NL, of Maryville, Tennessee, died on May 10 following a lengthy illness. He was 83. Lamb co-founded SEDCO W4DXCC DX and Contest Convention in 2005.

Licensed in 1954, Lamb retired from a career with the US Department of Defense (US Navy and Air Force). He was a founding member of the National Capitol DX Association (NCDXA) and belonged to Potomac Valley Radio Club, the International DX Association, and other amateur radio organizations. He was 339/371 in the DXCC standings.

Lamb was a member of the CQ DX and University of Tennessee Amateur Radio Club Halls of Fame. Survivors include his wife Rosie, KA4S. A memorial service will be held at a later date.