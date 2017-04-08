By voice vote, the US Senate on August 3 confirmed President Trump’s nominees to fill the two empty seats on the FCC — Democrat Jessica Rosenworcel, a former commissioner, and Brendan Carr, the FCC general counsel, a Republican. The five-member FCC now has three Republicans and two Democrats.

“I congratulate Brendan and Jessica on their confirmations,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “As I know from working with each of them for years, they have distinguished records of public service and will be valuable assets to the FCC in the years to come. Their experience at the FCC makes them particularly well-suited to hit the ground running. I’m pleased that the FCC will once again be at full strength and look forward to collaborating to close the digital divide, promote innovation, protect consumers, and improve the agency’s operations.”

Pai, who was named by the president in January to succeed Democratic Chairman Tom Wheeler, must be reconfirmed by the Senate by the end of the year or step down.

The other commissioners are Republican Michael O’Rielly and Democrat Mignon Clyburn.