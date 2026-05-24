Senator Ted Cruz, in a strong pre-Memorial Day message, publicly highlighted the critical role that Amateur Radio Service volunteers play during disasters, praising and thanking ham radio operators who provide essential communications when storms and emergencies knock out power and cellular networks and communities are cut off. Sen. Cruz observed that in these emergencies it is ham radio operators who step forward, bringing with them the tools, expertise, and the commitment to reconnect people when it matters most. He noted this dedication was clearly demonstrated in 2017 when Hurricane Harvey’s catastrophic flooding devastated communities across Texas and that it was demonstrated again more recently in the horrific Camp Mystic floods. He emphasized that as the Nation prepares for yet another summer storm season, ham radio’s role remains just as vital as ever.

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Stating that while future emergencies will come, Sen. Cruz pointed out that so would Amateur Radio — ready to respond, ready to serve, and to make a difference. He ended his statements, thanking ham radio for its courage and commitment, noting that Amateur Radio’s work strengthens our communities.

Senator Cruz is Chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. His comments align with the ARRL’s ongoing efforts to strengthen and protect Amateur Radio’s role in emergency preparedness and public service communications.

His comments also reflect growing Congressional recognition of the value Amateur Radio Operators bring to communities across the country. ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® continues to advocate for legislation that protects and strengthens Amateur Radio’s role in emergency preparedness and public service communications.

ARRL’s nationwide grassroots campaign supporting the bipartisan Amateur Radio Emergency Preparedness Act has generated more than 155,000 letters to members of Congress in support of H.R. 1094 and S. 459. The legislation seeks to ensure that Amateur Radio Operators can install and maintain effective outdoor antennas at residences where private land-use restrictions might otherwise prohibit them, helping communities maintain resilient emergency communications capabilities during disasters.

ARRL Legislative Committee Chairman and West Gulf Division Director John Robert Stratton, N5AUS, said the continued outreach effort has required “long hours on the ground and an uncountable number of personal meetings with Senators, Representatives, and their staffs” to raise awareness of the importance of Amateur Radio to the nation.

“The most recent proof that those efforts have, and are, increasing Congressional support for Amateur Radio is evidenced by the decision of Chairman Cruz to publicly share his personal views on the value and importance of Amateur Radio to the Nation,” Stratton said.

ARRL encourages Amateur Radio Operators to participate in our letter writing campaign, located at Send-A-Letter.org/HOA, in support of the Amateur Radio Emergency Preparedness Act and to share information about the public service role Amateur Radio plays in communities nationwide.