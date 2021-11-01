Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) has announced that seven schools or host organizations selected for the July – December 2021 contact window have moved forward planning process to host a scheduled amateur radio contact with a space station crew member. ARISS’ primary goal is to engage young people in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) activities and raise their awareness of space communications, radio communication, space exploration, and related areas of study and career possibilities.

ARISS is now working with hosts to complete acceptable equipment plans that demonstrate their ability to carry out the ham radio contact. Once their equipment plan is approved by the ARISS Technical Mentors, the final list of host schools/organizations will be scheduled as their availability and flexibility match up with contact opportunities offered by NASA. The schools/organizations are:

Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee

Tarwater Elementary School in Chandler, Arizona

Museum of Science & Technology in Syracuse, New York

SpaceKids Global and Girl Scouts of Citrus in Winter Park, Florida

Illinois Wing Civil Air Patrol in St. Charles, Illinois

Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC

Savannah River Academy in Grovetown, Georgia.

This year, ARISS is celebrating 20 years of continuous amateur radio operations on the ISS.