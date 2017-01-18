Several CubeSats carrying Amateur Radio payloads were placed into orbit on January 16 from the International Space Station (ISS). Six CubeSats delivered to the ISS in December were deployed from the Kibo airlock using the new JEM Small Satellite Orbital Deployer (J-SSOD).

Satellites carrying Amateur Radio payloads included ITF-2, Waseda-Sat-3, AOBA-Velox-3, and TuPOD (including Tancredo-1). University of Tsukuba designed and built ITF-2, with a downlink of 437.525 MHz. Waseda-Sat-3, a project of Waseda University, downlinks CW and FM telemetry on 437.29 MHz. AOBA-Velox-3 downlinks GMSK telemetry on 437.225 MHz. Tancredo-1, a Brazil middle school project, will transmit AFSK on 437.200 MHz.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has posted a video on the launches and related activities.