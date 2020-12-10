Amazon Prime Day is Back! Deals start on Tuesday, October 13, and continue through Wednesday, October 14. Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. As you browse the great deals and promotions available exclusively to Amazon Prime members, we invite you to shop at AmazonSmile, choosing the ARRL as your charity of choice.

With every qualifying purchase you make through AmazonSmile, Amazon will make a contribution to ARRL that will help extend its reach in public service, advocacy, education, technology, and membership. Support amateur radio and ARRL with your eligible purchase during Amazon’s Prime Day two day event. For more information on Amazon Prime Day and AmazonSmile visit AmazonSmile and log in to your Amazon account.