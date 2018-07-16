Amazon Prime Day is here! Deals started at 3 PM EDT (1900 UTC) today, July 16 and run through Tuesday, July 17. Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. As you browse the great deals available exclusively to Amazon Prime members, we invite you to shop at AmazonSmile, choosing the ARRL as your charity of choice.

With every qualifying purchase you make through AmazonSmile, Amazon will make a contribution to ARRL. This helps the League to extend its reach in public service, advocacy, education, technology, and membership. Support the Amateur Radio Service and ARRL with your eligible purchase on Amazon’s Prime Day, or on any day of the year.

For more information on Amazon Prime Day and AmazonSmile visit AmazonSmile and log in to your Amazon account.