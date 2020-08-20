Australian Foundation-class licensees attempting to swap call signs under a new plan are encountering delays. Foundation licensees may now shed their seven-character call signs (VK#Fxxx) for standard six-character call signs. Australian regulator ACMA announced the change in July. Its contractor, the Australian Maritime College (AMC), has been unable to meet the overwhelming demand, so processing times have been extended. The Wireless Institute of Australia reports that it is updating its “Publicly Available Callsigns Database” to match the new call sign template.