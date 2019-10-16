Harold Johnson, W4ZCB, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, died on October 11. An ARRL Life Member, he was 92. Johnson was a veteran homebrew enthusiast and a cofounder of Signal/One, which introduced a line of cutting-edge, top-tier Amateur Radio transceivers in the late 1960s, starting with the CX7.

After his initial retirement, Johnson went to work at Electronic Communications Inc. (ECI), — a division of NCR that became Signal/One — in Florida as a part of the team that designed and built the original Signal/One transceiver, the CX7. Johnson managed CX7 production and later introduced hypersil transformers to the Ehrhorn line of Alpha amplifiers.

Johnson graduated from Oklahoma State University with a BS in electrical engineering and went on to earn a Master’s at the Air Force Institute. He served for 26 years in the US Air Force as a pilot and engineer. He was a member of the Quarter Century Wireless Association.