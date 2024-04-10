The first weekend of October is when ARRL encourages local groups to hold the Simulated Emergency Test, or SET. Throughout September, ARRL shared materials about resilience through National Preparedness Month. Now, as entire areas are washed away in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the utility value of amateur radio is more necessary and visible than ever.

When disaster strikes, infrastructure fails. As cellular data networks have gotten more robust, the need for a ready amateur radio service may seem to have diminished – and then we have situations like are happening in North Carolina. Ham radio was the only functional tool for communication until cellular on wheels trucks and satellite internet terminals were deployed after several days of near total grid-down.

Radio amateurs have stepped up to serve – but they didn’t rise to the occasion; they relied on their training. Rest assured, the success of these hams in passing critical information as well as health and welfare traffic didn’t just happen. They were trained, experienced, and ready.

One way hams can join the ranks of these prepared communicators is through the ARRL Simulated Emergency Test. The SET is ARRL’s primary national emergency exercise and is designed to assess the skills and preparedness of Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES®) volunteers, as well as those affiliated with other organizations involved in emergency and disaster response.

The SET encourages maximum participation by all radio amateurs, partner organizations, and national, state, and local officials who typically engage in emergency or disaster response. In addition to ARES volunteers, those active in the National Traffic System® (NTS), Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service (RACES), National Weather Service (NWS) SKYWARN®, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), and a variety of other allied groups and public service-oriented radio amateurs are needed to fulfill important roles in this nationwide exercise.

“You can’t wait until amateur radio is necessary to start preparing. Being ready starts well in advance. The SET is a good opportunity to test equipment, modes, and skills under simulated emergency conditions and scenarios,” said ARRL Director of Emergency Management Josh Johnston, KE5MHV.

Radio amateurs can use the time to update a “go-kit” for use during deployments and to ensure their home station’s operational capability in an emergency or disaster. To get involved, contact your local ARRL Emergency Coordinator or Net Manager.