NOAA’s National Weather Service (NWS) has announced the cancellation of SKYWARN™ Recognition Day (SRD) 2025.

The necessary time and resources required to plan a comprehensive national event for SKYWARN™ Recognition Day 2025 are not available this year. Thus, the difficult decision was made to cancel this year's event by the NWS.

The NWS will work with ARRL and SKYWARN™ spotters to brainstorm ideas to redevelop a spotter appreciation event in 2026.

ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio®, which has a Memorandum of Understanding with NWS, emphasized the strength of the long-standing partnership behind the event. “ARRL is proud of the continued partnership with the National Weather Service to promote and recognize SKYWARN and the volunteers around the country. We look forward to working together to revitalize and promote SKYWARN Recognition Day again next year,” said Josh Johnston, KE5MHV, ARRL Director of Emergency Management.

Established in 1999 by the National Weather Service and ARRL, SKYWARN Recognition Day celebrates the critical contributions SKYWARN volunteers make in supporting the NWS mission to protect life and property. Amateur radio operators constitute a significant portion of these volunteers, providing essential communication links between NWS and emergency management agencies when traditional communications fail.

The NWS-ARRL SRD National Committee extends its appreciation to all SKYWARN volunteers for their dedication and service to their communities, and offers best wishes for a safe and happy holiday season.