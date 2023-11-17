The 2023 SKYWARN Recognition Day (SRD) is December 2 from 0000z to 2400z.

The event honors all SKYWARN storm spotters and amateur radio operators for their contributions to the National Weather Service (NWS) during severe weather. Amateur radio operators also provide vital communication to the NWS and emergency management when normal communications fail.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) website is now updated with the SKYWARN registration form, mapping form, and rules and information you'll need to check in for this year's event.

It's important to review the following event resources on the NOAA website:

Operating procedures

Participant registration lists

SRD 2023 contact log sheet

SRD 2023 NWS office contact log sheet

SRD 2023 NWS operational details

Social media planning document

SRD was developed in 1999 by the NWS and ARRL. Amateur stations exchange contact information with as many NWS stations as possible on 80, 40, 20, 15, 10, and 6 meters, plus the 2-meter and 70-centimeter bands. Contacts are also permitted using repeaters. Non-amateur radio spotters can exchange information with NWS offices using social media.

To learn how to become a trained NOAA storm spotter visit Spotter Training (weather.gov).

In 2022, more than 5,000 spotters participated in SKYWARN Recognition Day.