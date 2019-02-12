A webinar will held on Wednesday, December 4, at 8:30 PM EST (December 5 at 0130 UTC) for those interested in participating in SKYWARN Recognition Day (SRD), which marks its 20th anniversary this year. On Saturday, December 7, 0000 to 2400 UTC, radio amateurs will be on the air from National Weather Service (NWS) forecast offices across the country, celebrating the long relationship between the amateur radio community and the NWS SKYWARN program. Traditionally, radio amateurs have assisted the mission of the NWS through providing near real-time reports of severe weather and storm development, which have proven invaluable to NWS forecasters.

During SRD, participants exchange contact information with as many NWS stations as possible on 80, 40, 20, 15, 10, 6, and 2 meters, plus 70 centimeters. Stations exchange call signs, signal reports, and locations, plus a quick description of the weather at your location (e.g., sunny, partly cloudy, windy, rainy, etc.). WX4NHC at the National Hurricane Center will also be on the air for SRD, 1300 – 1700 UTC. Developed in 1999, SRD is cosponsored by ARRL and the NWS.

To learn more, visit the SKYWARN Recognition Day website.