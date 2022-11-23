The annual SKYWARN™ Recognition Day (SRD) on-the-air activity will take place Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 0000 to 2400 UTC. For US time zones, activity begins on the evening of Friday, December 2, 2022.

SKYWARN Recognition Day was developed in 1999 by the National Weather Service (NWS) and ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® to honor the contributions that SKYWARN volunteers make to the NWS mission -- the protection of life and property during threatening weather. During the SKYWARN special event, hams will operate from several NWS offices, as well as from their mobile, home, and club stations. "The relationship between amateur radio operators and the NWS is extremely important for relaying information during storms of any type," said ARRL Director of Emergency Management Josh Johnston, KE5MHV. "SKYWARN is a perfect example of the value of hams working together with government partners during times of disaster."

The SKYWARN Storm Spotter Program has been a mechanism used by the NWS for years to educate people on what to watch for during weather events and to provide a source for information to the NWS offices. Program courses provide information on reportable criteria for cloud formations, and even what to look for during the formation of supercells that may cause tornadoes or other potentially dangerous weather events.

For information about SKYWARN spotter courses, which are available to anyone around the country or online, visit https://www.weather.gov/skywarn/.

If you would like more information on becoming an amateur radio operator, go to http://arrl.org/getting-licensed. ARRL also offers a book, Storm Spotting and Amateur Radio, that is available from ARRL and its publication dealers.

Individuals and NWS office amateur radio stations who are planning on operating for 2022 SKYWARN Recognition Day should register to participate. All amateur radio stations and SKYWARN spotters that register will receive an SRD number to their email address once registered. Information about participating, registration, and a Spotter Recognition Map is available at https://www.weather.gov/crh/skywarnrecognition.

In-person amateur radio operations will be determined by each local National Weather Service Forecast Office. Amateur radio operators must make all necessary inquiries with the appropriate NWS staff at your respective National Weather Forecast Office ahead of SRD.

Look for station WX1AW, operated by ARRL Emergency Management Assistant Ken Bailey, K1FUG, during SRD. WX1AW will be active on 40 thru 10 meters using SSB and FT8 Modes and will monitor local VHF and UHF repeaters. Contacts will be uploaded to LoTW after the event. QSL via the station license address with a SASE (self-addressed-stamped-envelope).

More information is available at www.arrl.org/skywarn-recognition-day.