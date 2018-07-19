According to the Association of Radio Amateurs of Slovenia (ZRS), radio amateurs in Slovenia now have a 60-meter band available to them as of July 14. The allocation is 5.351.5 – 5.366.5 MHz, with a maximum EIRP of 15 W, in accordance with the Final Acts of World Radiocommunication Conference 2015, with operation on a secondary basis. This band will be available to Class A licensees in Slovenia. — Thanks to IARU Region 1 HF Manager Tom Kamp, DF5JL, via Southgate Amateur Radio News