A Moscow Aviation Institute MAI-75 slow-scan television (SSTV) experiment event is planned for Wednesday, September 30, from 1305 UTC to 1845 UTC, and Thursday, October 1, from 1230 UTC to 1745 UTC. SSTV signals will be transmitted on 145.800 MHz, ± Doppler shift. The expected mode will be PD 120, and the call sign will be RS0ISS. Received images of reasonable quality may be posted on the ARISS SSTV Gallery.