Slow-scan television (SSTV) transmissions are planned from the International Space Station (ISS) on February 13-14.

The SSTV images will be transmitted on 145.800 MHz FM as part of the MAI-75 Experiment, using the Kenwood TM-D710 transceiver located in the ISS Russian Service Module. It’s anticipated the transmissions will be in PD-180 SSTV format.

The MAI-75 activities have been scheduled for the Russian crew on February 13 from 0925 until 1800 UTC and on February 14 from 1125 until 1630 UTC. Transmissions on 145.800 MHz FM use 5-kHz deviation. The ISS Fan Club website will show when the space station is in range.

More information on ISS SSTV is on the AMSAT-UK website. Visit the gallery of ARISS SSTV images. -- Thanks to Southgate Amateur Radio News