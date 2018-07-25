Russian cosmonauts on the International Space Station are expected to activate Amateur Radio Slow Scan Television (SSTV) transmissions on 145.800 MHz FM on July 30 and 31 The SSTV experiment should be active on Monday, July 30, 1600 – 1930 UTC, and Tuesday, July 31, 1325 – 1915 UTC, using the RS0ISS call sign. SSTV images will be transmitted using the Kenwood TM-D710 transceiver in the Russian ISS Service Module. Format is expected to be PD-120. More information on SSTV from the ISS is on the AMSAT-UK website.