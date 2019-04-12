Russian cosmonauts were expected to activate VHF FM Slow Scan TV (SSTV) image transmissions from the International Space Station, starting Wednesday, December 4, until Friday, December 6 (UTC). December 4, until 1650 UTC; December 5, from 1125 until 1715 UTC, and December 6, 1020 UTC until 1640 UTC. Transmissions will be sent on 145.800 MHz FM (5-kHz deviation) using SSTV mode PD-120. Once received, images may be posted and viewed on the ARISS SSTV Gallery.

ISS SSTV uses a Kenwood TM-D710E transceiver that is part of the RS0ISS amateur station in the Russian ISS Service Module. SSTV events are dependent on other activities, schedules and crew responsibilities on the ISS and subject to change at any time.

Updates will be posted on Twitter, the ARISS SSTV blog, and the AMSAT Bulletin Board.