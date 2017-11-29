ARISS has announced that the MAI-75 Slow-Scan (SSTV) system in the Russian Service Module of the International Space Station (ISS) will be on the air starting on December 5 at around 1500 UTC and continuing until December 6 at 0900 UTC, transmitting test images on 145.800 MHz FM that should be available worldwide.

SSTV activity on December 7 and 8 is scheduled to occur at times when the ISS is above Moscow. In the past images have been sent in PD180 mode, with a 3-minute off time between each image. — Thanks to ARISS