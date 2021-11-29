Russian cosmonauts on the International Space Station (ISS) plan to transmit slow-scan TV (SSTV) images on December 1 – 2 on 145.800 MHz FM using SSTV mode PD120.

The transmissions from RS0ISS will be part of the Moscow Aviation Institute SSTV experiment (MAI-75) and will originate in the Russian ISS Service Module (Zvezda) using a Kenwood TM-D710 transceiver. Transmissions are scheduled for December 1 from 1210 – 1910 UTC and December 2 from 1140 – 1720 UTC. Dates and times are subject to change.

The signal should be receivable on a handheld transceiver with a quarter-wave whip antenna. Use the widest channel spacing.

Predictions for ISS pass times are available on the AMSAT website. Visit the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) SSTV blog for more information.