A total solar eclipse that will be seen across North America will occur on Monday, April 8th. It will be the last of its kind in the US for the next 20 years.

Hams across North America are asked to participate in a study about how the ionosphere functions by getting on the air to help scientists in a series of ionospheric experiments.

Ham Radio Science Citizen Investigation (HamSCI) has presentations for hams interested in participating on Wednesday, March 27 at 8;00 PM (Eastern) - 5:00 PM (Pacific)*, and that same day at 10:00 PM (Eastern) - 7:00 PM (Pacific)*. Both 30-minute presentations will held on Zoom and they will feature HamSCI's Festivals of Eclipse Ionospheric Science (FoEIS). The presenters will take your questions during the presentations.

Here is the link to the presentations.

The program will start by covering HamSCI's basis and purpose, and quickly move into why they are conducting experiments, how hams and shortwave listeners (SWLS) can participate, and what they hope to learn from the event. Along the way, they will discuss why the science behind the event is important to users of the high-frequency radio spectrum - including amateur radio operators!

Learn about the HamSCI's eclipse-focused operating events:

Maritime Mobile Planned

During the solar eclipse, John Landrigan, KA4RXP, will be operating in the SEQP as a maritime mobile off the coast of Mazatlán, Mexico, at the beginning of the total solar eclipse as it transits the Maritime provinces of Canada. Look for KA4RXP/MM around 14.265 MHz.