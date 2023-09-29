ARRL is proud to partner with HamSCI to help promote participation in the Solar Eclipse QSO Party (SEQP). SEQPs are a series of global experiments -- and you can be a part of them. Solar eclipses will pass across the continental United States on October 14, 2023, and April 8, 2024.

During these celestial events, you can join thousands of fellow amateurs as part of the largest crowd-sourced event for ham radio scientific exploration. The SEQP is part of the Festivals of Eclipse Ionospheric Science and is for learning more about how the ionosphere works.

All radio amateurs need to do is operate using any mode and any band for all or part of the day, then upload their logs. Participation can be from anywhere; you don't need to be near the path of the eclipse to contribute valuable data. You don't even have to be a licensed ham to participate in the experiment (only to transmit).

For SEQP contest and rules, visit www.hamsci.org/contest-info.

For information on the Gladstone Signal Spotting Challenge using CW, WSPR, and FST4W, go to www.hamsci.org/contest-info.

If you're an SWL or AM DXer, you might be interested in the Medium Wave Recording Event. Go to www.hamsci.org/mw-recordings/ for more information.

Or just get on the air and help provide data to better understand the ionosphere.

The first SEQP is on Saturday, October 14, 2023, from 1200 - 2200 UTC, and participants may use any band or mode (except WARC bands). Researchers will take the submitted logs and work to derive meaningful observations from the data.

ARRL members can find out more about the SEQP by reading "The Solar Eclipse QSO Party: A Fun Way to Support Radio Science" in the September/October 2023 issue of On the Air magazine. The On the Air podcast will feature the article's author, Gary Mikitin, AF8A, talking about the event. The episode will go live on October 12.