The Solar Eclipse QSO Party (SEQP) now is just a week away — Monday, August 21 — and more than 250 radio amateurs in the US and elsewhere already have signed up to take part. The SEQP is a special operating event organized by the Ham Radio Science Citizen Investigation (HamSCI), led by Nathaniel Frissell, W2NAF, to study ionospheric effects caused by the total solar eclipse. Event rules and operating procedures are available on the HamSCI website.

During the SEQP, hams are being asked to operate on the HF bands in a manner similar to a contest or QSO party. HamSCI researchers want to know where you plan to be during the eclipse and what modes you plan to operate. Visit the SEQP Pre-Registration page.

The experiment will take advantage of such systems as the Reverse Beacon Network, (RBN), PSKReporter, and WSPRNet, and participants’ logs will provide contact and spot data that researchers at the New Jersey Institute of Technology and at Virginia Tech will use to study eclipse-induced ionospheric effects.