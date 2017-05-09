On Labor Day, the solar flux took a huge leap, from 120 to 183 from a day earlier. At 1300 UTC today, the solar flux was 144, and the sunspot number was 122. This bodes well for operation on the higher bands, with transequatorial propagation (TEP) a possibility on 12 and 10 meters as well as improved nighttime conditions on 20, 17, and 15 meters.

“The ionosphere will start cooling later this month; early October could be interesting!” Frank Donovan, W3LPL, has predicted. Alex Schwarz, VE7DXW, of RF Seismograph fame, suggested that 6-meter openings also could occur. “I hope everybody can enjoy the propagation,” he said.

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) said today that a CME analysis was in progress. “Forecasters are in the process of analyzing a coronal mass ejection that could reach Earth within the next 2 days,” NOAA said. The SWPC also has issued warnings for minor geomagnetic storming and a minor radio blackout. A moderate radio blackout occurred on September 4 at 2033 UTC.

Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory (DRAO) in Pendiction, British Columbia, Canada released a statement on the jump in solar flux. — Thanks to The Daily DX, SWPC, Alex Schwarz, VE7DXW