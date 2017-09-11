Minnesotan Tom Callas, KC0W, now operating as VR2/KC0W from Cheung Chau Island, Hong Kong, said his DXpedition started off well enough, with “a quick 1,200+ CW QSOs going into the log from this not-at-all-rare place.” Then, in the early morning hours, he reported, the tide swept away all of his antennas and heavily damaged the coax feed lines.

In true ham radio fashion, Callas, a CW-only operator, improvised, fabricating vertical antennas constructed with bamboo poles wrapped with aluminum foil, since no shops on the island sell wire. He said the feed line damage is causing a high SWR, however, and he’s been trying hard to repair everything before he heads off to Vietnam and Brunei.

KC0W will be on Cheung Chau Island until November 15. He plans to operate from Con Son Island, Vietnam, as 3W9CW November 17-30. V85/KC0W will be on the air from Brunei December 3-18. — Thanks to The Daily DX, KC0W