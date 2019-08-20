Kenneth Opskar, LA7GIA, will return to Somalia and be active as 6O7O September 14 – 28 on all bands 160 – 10 meters, mainly CW. Activity on other modes (SSB, FT8) will be limited.

“This trip has proved to be very difficult to plan, but finally after three site visits all details are sorted out,” Opskar said on his website. “I have all permits in hand and look forward to returning to Somalia after 18 months. I will particularly focus on working North America this time, as well low bands.” His last activity from there was in January 2018 as 6O6O.

Opskar said he’s really looking forward to the trip, but that planning a trip to Somalia involves many limitations and challenges with respect to obtaining permissions, logistics, operation, safety, and security. “I have some additional security related expenses like armored car, armed guards, etc.” He said his location in Somalia will be better than the one he had in 2018, with more room for Beverage antennas. QSL via M0OXO. Logs will be uploaded to Club Log. — Thanks to OPDX via Southgate Amateur Radio News