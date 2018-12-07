The ARRL Contest Branch has announced that some contest award certificates now are available for download from the ARRL website in PDF and JPEG formats. Just enter the call sign.

ARRL Contest Branch Manager Bart Jahnke, W9JJ, credited “the extraordinary efforts of Bruce Horn, WA7BNM, together with Trey Garlough, N5KO; Ward Silver, N0AX, and the ARRL IT team,” for making this a reality.

Currently available certificates are for the 2017 IARU HF Championship, the 2017 ARRL 222 MHz and Up Distance Contest, and the 2017 ARRL September VHF Contest.

“Future certificates for more current events, as well as past events going back well over a decade, will be made available in the next few weeks,” Jahnke said. “This new online certificate feature will offer enhanced content over what has been offered previously on ARRL certificates, and makes certificates available to a greater number of participants. New recognitions have been added for Top 10 participants in a broader number of geographical (country, Division, Section) or categorical entries.”

New online event certificates will be announced as they are released.