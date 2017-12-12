The South African Radio League (SARL) will host the 2018 Youngsters on the Air (YOTA) Summer Camp — although in this case, it will become the “YOTA Winter Camp,” as it’s being held in the Southern Hemisphere. The International Amateur Radio Union Region 1 (IARU-R1) Executive Committee and its Youth Working Group Chair Lisa Leenders, PA2LS, have accepted and approved SARL’s proposal. The annual event brings together young people from Region 1 and elsewhere for a week, creating an opportunity to learn all about different nationalities and cultures, foster international friendships and goodwill, and learn new Amateur Radio skills.

“The SARL and the South African YOTA Working Group are delighted with the response, and we are looking forward to hosting a successful YOTA 2018 event as an unforgettable African experience that will be remembered for many years to come,” SARL said in announcing the 2018 YOTA camp.

Dr. Gary Immelman, ZS6YI, will serve as patron of the event. SARL President Nico van Rensburg, ZS6QL, conveyed his appreciation to the YOTA Working Group in South Africa for its successful proposal. He said hosting the 2018 YOTA Winter Camp would be a golden opportunity for the SARL and for Amateur Radio in South Africa to make their mark in promoting Amateur Radio among the younger generation.

This past August, 80 young people attended YOTA Summer Camp in England, sponsored by the Radio Society of Great Britain (RSGB). Two young radio amateurs from the US attended the 2016 YOTA Summer Camp in Austria. — Thanks to IARU Region 1