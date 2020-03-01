South Orkney Islands DXpedition will Use VP8PJ
The Perseverance DX Group’s DXpedition to South Orkney, set for February 20 until March 5, will use the call sign VP8PJ. The group initially announced that it would use VP8/VP8DXU.
“Alan Armstrong, VK6CQ, a recent addition to the team, holds the call sign VP8PJ that was issued to him for operation from the British Antarctic Territory,” the DXpedition has announced. “After submission of a copy of Alan’s license, ARRL has issued us a new LoTW certificate for the use of this call from South Orkney for the duration of our expedition.”
