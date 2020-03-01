The Perseverance DX Group’s DXpedition to South Orkney, set for February 20 until March 5, will use the call sign VP8PJ. The group initially announced that it would use VP8/VP8DXU.

“Alan Armstrong, VK6CQ, a recent addition to the team, holds the call sign VP8PJ that was issued to him for operation from the British Antarctic Territory,” the DXpedition has announced. “After submission of a copy of Alan’s license, ARRL has issued us a new LoTW certificate for the use of this call from South Orkney for the duration of our expedition.”

Contact the DXpedition via email.