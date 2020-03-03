[UPDATED: 2020-03-04 @ 1832 VP8PJ now will continue radio operations throughout most of February 5. The team will depart Signy Island on March 7.]

The VP8PJ South Orkney Islands DXpedition now under way has put nearly 60,000 contacts into the log, since operation began on February 22. Over the weekend, heavy winds damaged some antennas.

“Major winds swept through again overnight,” the team reported on March 2. “The 40-meter four-square is now a single vertical. Other verticals damaged again as well, but quickly repaired.”

The team will begin tearing down the stations on March 4 before departing on March 6, weather permitting, and spending 5 days at sea on board the Braveheart, arriving in Punta Arenas, Chile. The team members will unload the ship on March 13. “We have reports of missing FT8 QSOs,” the team said in an update. “We cannot fix that on the island, [but] Tim, M0URX, will handle the missing contacts once he has all the FT8 files.” — Thanks to The Daily DX