ARRL South Texas Section Manager Lee Cooper, W5LHC, has announced that he’ll step down at the end of March due to time constraints and the workload associated with his consulting business.

“This was not an easy decision to make but one I felt best for the future of our Section,” Cooper said in a message to South Texas Section members. “I have been the Section Manager for the South Texas section since 2009. The position, if done well, can be a very time-consuming but very rewarding one. I feel I have spent the past 9 years working to improve all areas of the Field Organization in South Texas.”

Cooper, of Leander, retired from state service in 2015 and started his own consulting business. He said that while his business has “taken off,” it’s also severely cramped his schedule, limiting his ability to attend events around the Section.

“Thank you for allowing me to lead the section, for accepting some of my crazy ideas and turning them into reality,” Cooper told the members. “Please offer your support to my replacement.”

Paul Gilbert, KE5ZW, has been appointed to succeed Cooper, starting on April 1, to complete the current term of office that continues through September 30, 2019. ARRL Radiosport Manager Norm Fusaro, W3IZ, made the appointment after consulting with West Gulf Division Director Dr. David Woolweaver, K5RAV.

Gilbert, of Cedar Park, is an Assistant Section Emergency Coordinator and Technical Specialist in the South Texas Section. He also serves as the West Gulf Division Assistant Director for Public Safety. He is a member of the Radio Club of America Board of Directors.