The Southeastern VHF Society (SVHFS) is inviting papers and presentations for its conference April 26 – 29 at the Holiday Inn, Valdosta, Georgia. These may cover technical and operational aspects of VHF, UHF, and microwave weak-signal Amateur Radio. Suggested areas of interest include transmitters, receivers, transverters, RF power amplifiers, low-noise preamplifiers, antennas, contesting, roving, digital modes, and satellites.

Submit papers and presentations by March 11.