The Southeastern VHF Society (SVHS) has issued a call for papers and presentations (PDF attached below) for delivery at its convention, April 28-29, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Papers and presentations are solicited on both technical and operational aspects of VHF, UHF, and microwave “weak-signal” Amateur Radio.

Suggested topic areas include transmitters, receivers, transverters, RF power amplifiers, RF low-noise preamplifiers, antennas, construction projects, test equipment and station accessories, station design and construction, contesting, roving, DXpeditions, EME, propagation (sporadic E, meteor scatter, troposphere ducting, etc.), digital modes (WSJT, etc.), digital signal processing (DSP), software-defined radio, amateur satellites, and amateur television. Submissions for publication in the conference proceedings should be in Microsoft Word or Microsoft PowerPoint formats.

Submissions for presentation at the conference should be in Microsoft PowerPoint format and delivered at the conference on a USB memory stick or CD-ROM, or posted for download. The submission deadline is March 13. Those submitting papers or presentations should indicate if they plan to present in person.

Contact Jim Worsham, W4KXY, to submit papers and presentations or for more information.