Thousands of slow-scan television (SSTV) enthusiasts around the globe enthusiastically tracked the International Space Station (ISS) to download commemorative SSTV images transmitted as part of the ARISS-Russia Cosmonautics Day (International Day of Human Space Flight) celebration on April 11 – 15. Another ARISS-Russia SSTV event is planned for May. As of mid-week, upward of 9,000 images relating to the 40th anniversary of the Interkosmos Project period of the Soviet space program were posted for viewing. The SSTV images, stored on a computer in the ISS Russian segment, were transmitted by RS0ISS on 145.800 MHz using PD-120 SSTV protocol, using a Kenwood TM-D710E transceiver.

SSTV images have been posted from the US, Europe, South America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.

Certificates are being distributed via e-mail to those who posted reception reports and images. The certificate commemorates the 20th anniversary (in 2016) of the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) program.

To be eligible for the ARRIS SSTV Award, participants should receive and decode at least one picture during the activity period. Image quality does not have to be perfect, but good enough to identify the picture. Partial images are acceptable.

To qualify, upload your decoded images and complete the application. The deadline is May 15, 2018. Details and a list of ARISS SSTV Award-winning stations are available on the application page.