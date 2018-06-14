The Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) “Ham Video” digital Amateur Radio TV (DATV) transmitter on the International Space Station (ISS) is reported to be defective, with onboard repair not possible. Also known as HamTV, the DATV system stopped working in mid-April, and a subsequent test on June 1 using a second L/S band patch antenna on the Columbus module had failed. ARISS-EU Mentor Gaston Bertels, ON4WF, said ARISS plans to return the transmitter to Earth to repair, pending space agency approvals and availability of ARISS funds.

“Schools and crew members performing educational ARISS school contacts are delighted to use Ham Video,” Bertels said. “We will do the best we can to restart this service as soon as possible.”

Following extensive testing, the Ham TV system was first used for an ARISS school contact in February 2016. — Thanks to ARISS