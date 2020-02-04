Spain’s International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) member-society URE has obtained temporary permission from the country’s telecommunications regulator for unlicensed people to use amateur stations during the coronavirus lockdown.

“The main objective of the request is to disseminate and promote amateur radio among schoolchildren who must be confined at home,” the announcement from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Infrastructure said. “This activity offers young people the opportunity to gain practical experience in telecommunications technology, promotes education in technological subjects, and is a socially enriching family activity.”

The temporary authorization would be in place while the state of alert and mandatory confinement measures are in effect in Spain. Non-licensed individuals could operate an amateur station only under the direct supervision of the licensee, under current amateur radio rules and regulations.