Regulators in Spain are now allowing radio amateurs there to exchange their current longer-format call signs for permanent 2 × 1 call signs, and some familiar Spanish call signs are likely to be changing. Salva Moreno, EA5BB, told ARRL that hams in Spain who decided to make the change are now awaiting the official license documents, so they can use their new call signs on the air. Moreno’s new call sign will be EA5U. To be eligible, applicants must have held a license issued by Spanish authorities without any sanctions and have at least 15 years of experience in “international amateur radio.”