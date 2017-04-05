The North Hills Amateur Radio Club (NHARC) will sponsoring special event station K3M to mark the Mars New Year Celebration, Friday and Saturday, May 5 6, at the Mars Area History and Landmarks Museum in Mars, Pennsylvania.

The Martian Solar Year is 1 year 322 days, and this is the second Mars New Year Celebration in Mars, Pennsylvania. Representatives from NASA will be on hand with displays and educational programs from the Mission to Mars by NASA, as part of the NASA STEM Education program.

K3M will operate on HF, 80-10 meters, CW and SSB.

ARRL Western Pennsylvania Section Officials will support the activity, local radio amateurs will demonstrate their homebuilt radio devices, and a D-Star hot spot will be running on a Raspberry Pi. SASE for QSL to Al Houston, N2MA, 281 Forsythe Rd, Mars, PA 16046.