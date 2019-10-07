A number of Amateur Radio special event stations will be (or already are) on the air during July to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing on July 20, 1969.

The list includes:

N8A, until July 24, Midwest VHF/UHF Society, West Chester, Ohio; WB4ICJ, July 14 – 20, Kennedy Space Center; N1A, July 14 – 28, Milford (Ohio) Amateur Radio Club; N4A, July 16 – 25, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center Amateur Radio Club; K2M, July 16 – 24, Great South By Amateur Radio Club (honoring those who built the LEM on Long Island); K2CAM, July 16 – 24, Long Island Mobile Amateur Radio Club;

N5A, July 18 – 21, Razorback Contest Club, Springdale, Arkansas; W3A, July 18 – 23, the National Electronics Museum Amateur Radio Club (K3NEM); W4A, July 19 – 21, Huntsville (Alabama) Amateur Radio Club; K8QYL, July 20, Reservoir Amateur Radio Association; K9MOT, July 20 – 21, Motorola Amateur Radio Club; N0M, July 20 – 22, South East Metro Amateur Radio Club; K1M, July 20 – 28, Stratford Amateur Radio Club; GB5EHL, until July 28, Leicester Radio Society “Eagle Has Landed” commemoration, and PA11APOLLO, until August 2, in the Netherlands.

Search for additional Apollo 11 special event stations on the ARRL website.