Special event station GB5RC (“Radio Caroline”) will be on the air until August 7, to celebrate 5 decades of offshore radio. August 14 marks the 50th anniversary of the Marine Offences Act in the UK, which silenced many shipboard pirate radio broadcasting stations in the era when the BBC and other state-owned stations in Europe refused to play rock, pop, blues, and alternative artists on the air. Radio Caroline was perhaps the most prominent of the pirate broadcasters.

Radio Caroline today broadcasts via the Internet but now also has a license to broadcast (1 kW ERP on 648 kHz), and MV Ross Revenge has been the home of the world-famous radio station since 1983. Sponsors plan to operate two stations from Ross Revenge through the weekend, concentrating on 80, 40, and 20 meters. The vessel is currently located on a fixed mooring in the River Blackwater, near Bradwell-on-Sea, Essex.

A newly designed QSL card will be available this year. For more information, visit the GB5RC QRZ.com profile.