Several special event stations are on the air to mark 75 years since the end of World War II. In the UK, GB4VVV (“V for victory”), and G0SFJ will operate through May 11. Listen for GB75VET through May 28. The Guernsey Amateur Radio Society is operating GU75LIB May 6 – 12 to mark the liberation of Guernsey in World War II. The RSGB Contest Club will field special call signs GB1945PE, GB1945PJ, and GB75PEACE through May and again during August 1 – 31 to mark victory in Europe and Japan. From Norway, LI8MAI celebrates the end of World War II in Europe on May 8, 1945. Operation will continue through the end of May. From Israel, 4Z75V and 4X75V will be on the air until May 10. From Serbia, listen for YT5DP until May 31. Many Russian stations will use special prefix RP75 until May 9. The letter P stands for “pobeda,” which means “victory.” This is not intended to be a comprehensive list of special event stations marking the end of World War II. — Thanks to The Daily DX